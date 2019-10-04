Gympie woman busted getting high in popular carpark

A Gympie woman has pleaded guilty to drugs charges after being caught by police with an undisposed syiringe and large steel spoon while in her car at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre carpark.

A Gympie woman has pleaded guilty to drugs charges after being caught by police with an undisposed syiringe and large steel spoon while in her car at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre carpark. CreativaImages

GETTING high in the Gympie Central Shopping Centre car park has cost a woman $500 and a criminal conviction.

Police were called to the carpark just after midday on September 5 after they received reports two people were using drugs while sitting in their car.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns said officers found Krystal Joy Stewart from Gympie and another person in the car along with a large stainless steel spoon and a syringe.

Gympie Central. Donna Jones

The court heard the incident came only two days after the 38-year-old Stewart appeared in court to face two other drugs charges relating to a search of her property on August 14.

It turned up three pipes, a grinder, and a clip seal bag of marijuana in a caravan at the back of the block.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court the unemployed Stewart's offences were minor, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan said them coming so soon after the court appearance "aggravated” the matter.

Stewart ultimately pleaded guilty to four charges related to possessing drugs, drug utensils, and failing to correctly dispose of a syringe.