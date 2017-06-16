Gympie woman at war against waste

PLASTIC NOT FANTASTIC: Gympie's Jo Garrett will participate in the Plastic Free July campaign.

FORGET dry July, the month could become "Plastic Free" as a Perth council initiative goes global.

Plastic Free July was launched in 2011 as an initiative of the Western Metropolitan Regional Council educating Perth's western suburbs residents. Now, more than a million people from 130 countries worldwide have participated in the annual challenge.

By 2050 it is estimated there will be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans.

Gympie resident Jo Garrett has joined the challenge and urged others to do the same.

"I'm just one person but I want people to get educated about this issue," Ms Garrett said.

The part-time nurse, farmer and mother of four said she sees a lot of waste in her life and felt compelled to do something about it.

"Previously it was a fringe issue but it is becoming the main issue facing our world because it effects us all," she said.

"The positive of this is the public conversation. It is becoming more desirable to be conscious with issues such as this."

Ms Garrett said it is easy to make small changes that make a big difference.

"The big four are bags, bottles, straws and coffee cups," she said.

A self confessed "brown bag bandit", who pinches the mushroom bags to use instead of plastic options, Ms Garrett believes people have the power to change how food is sold.

"You can see local shops change their behaviour. Some shops in Gympie provide brown bags for your shopping now.

"It would be really exciting to see Gympie adopt this the same way its embraced the local food culture."

Plastic Free July co-ordinator Rebecca Prince-Ruiz said Western Australians use around 100kg of plastic packaging per household each year and only about 30% is recycled.

"We want households to choose to refuse single-use plastic this July," Ms Prince-Ruiz said.

Ms Prince-Ruiz said being plastic free is as simple as remembering to use reusable bags, water bottles and coffee cups and avoiding plastic packaging.

The Plastic Free July website contains a range of tools and resources to help councils and other groups share the challenge in their community. From hosting a plastic free morning tea to giving your local cafe posters to encourage reusable coffee cups there are lots materials to share. Together we can be part of the solution.

To register and find out more visit the Plastic Free July website at www.plasticfreejuly.org.