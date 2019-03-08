Gympie woman aims to inspire with 40kg weight loss

BIG ACHIEVEMENT: These two photos show Gympie woman Nicole Turner 11 months apart, after she lost 40kg.

THE easy answer to how Gympie woman Nicole Turner lost 40kg in under a year is that she cut out junk food and began working out seven times a week.

But it is a strong mind set, a determination to end an unhealthy roller coaster and a supportive gym community that is really behind the crucial changes.

In April last year, the mother of two weighed 129.4 kg.

Gympie's Nicole Turner before she started her incredible weight loss journey. Contributed

It was before she was due to MC at two of her close friend's weddings.

While clothes shopping to cover her figure, despite what she found - there was nothing that was going to cover the way she was feeling about herself, she said.

"Inside of me - it wasn't going to cover up the fact I knew I was a bigger girl and I struggled.”

It was the pivotal moment that started a health and happiness journey that has been life-changing for Nicole.

Changing her way of thinking was harder than the actions that followed, she said.

"I went cold turkey - I knew what I wanted and I knew how I was going to achieve it,” she said.

Food was the first thing the self-confessed sweet tooth changed.

"Takeaway and junk food - I knew that obviously it wasn't right for me,” she said.

Gympie woman Nicole Turner wants to inspire people to get off the unhealthy weight gain roller coaster after losing 40kg in less than a year. Contributed

Healthy food patterns became the new norm for Nicole, husband Gavin and sons Taylor, 15 and Ryley, 11.

Finding a supportive training environment at Gympie's Aquatic Recreation Centre was also crucial for Nicole's transformation.

"I've met some beautiful people - you get to know everyone on a personal level.

"My enthusiasm and my happy place have come back. I was ashamed and now I'm not.”

With a higher goal weight in site - it is still her determination that keeps her on track.

"If it wasn't for my positive mind set I probably would have stepped back a bit, because you plataea or you gain muscle where your scales don't show the weight loss.

"Life gets in the road - but you need to make sacrifices to achieve your goals.”

The energetic mother plans to inspire others.

"Just speaking to other people that I know - they want to do it - but they just don't know where to start,” she said.

"I just want to show them that you can.”