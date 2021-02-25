Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

Sammie Cummings faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft. Picture: File

Sammie Cummings faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft. Picture: File

A 57-year-old Gympie woman accused of stealing $20,000 appeared in Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday.

Sammie Lorraine Cummings was charged with a total of 16 stealing offences and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Ms Cummings wanted to order a full brief of evidence before continuing with the case.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said by looking at the charges it sounded like the money was taken via card but that Ms Cummings was “entitled to request a full brief of evidence”.

The matter was adjourned for case conferencing to take place.

