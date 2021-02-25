Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sammie Cummings faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft. Picture: File
Sammie Cummings faced Gympie Magistrate’s Court this week on 16 charges of theft. Picture: File
Crime

Gympie woman, 57, accused of stealing $20,000

Kristen Camp
25th Feb 2021 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old Gympie woman accused of stealing $20,000 appeared in Gympie Magistrate Court on Monday.

Sammie Lorraine Cummings was charged with a total of 16 stealing offences and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

MORE NEWS:

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Ms Cummings wanted to order a full brief of evidence before continuing with the case.

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said by looking at the charges it sounded like the money was taken via card but that Ms Cummings was “entitled to request a full brief of evidence”.

The matter was adjourned for case conferencing to take place.

GYMPIE NEWS:

More Stories

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien: ‘Net zero emissions will cost Aussie livelihoods’

        Premium Content O’Brien: ‘Net zero emissions will cost Aussie livelihoods’

        News His comments came amid reports he was among at least five government MPs moving to back a plan to make it easier for the government to invest cash into coal-fired power...

        ‘I was like, what am I doing?’: Dental therapist swims 32km

        Premium Content ‘I was like, what am I doing?’: Dental therapist swims 32km

        Sport A young Gympie dental therapist has pushed herself to the limit, sometimes taking...

        HIH, Crown Ltd investigator joins Gympie council

        Premium Content HIH, Crown Ltd investigator joins Gympie council

        News The council’s newest big hire is a former ASIC assistant director and CEO of the...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community