Gympie woman, 23, back in court for 'aggressive' behaviour

BACK IN COURT: Destiny Kiona Downs (pictured in 2014) pleaded guilty to four charges at Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Patrick Woods

A GYMPIE woman with a history of aggressive behaviour has pleaded guilty to obstructing police when they arrested her for drug possession last month.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Destiny Kiona Downs, 23, "refused” and "resisted” police directions when she was taken to a watch house after a search found cannabis and drug utensils in her possession at an address in Monkland on March 11.

Downs had to be "physically moved” by officers when she failed to heed their directions.

A police prosecutor said Downs was "irrational” and "highly agitated” when police found the illicit materials, and became "aggressive” and "belligerent” afterwards.

The court heard Downs apologised for her actions upon release the following day, but breached a bail condition when she failed to report to Gympie Police Station on March 28.

Downs claimed she attended the station two days later because she'd had a "busy day at work” on the 28th.

Downs pleaded guilty to four charges in total, with one each for possessing cannabis and drug utenstils adding to the police obstruction and bail condition breach charges.

She previously avoided jail in November 2014 after pleading guilty to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm, splitting a woman's lip during a drunken altercation at the Royal Hotel.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted Downs' explanation that she had been experiencing an anxiety attack at the time of her obstruction offence, and considered her medical history and mental health plan in his ruling.

He handed Downs a nine month good behaviour bond, and released her upon entry into a drug diversion program.