Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

by Rebecca Singh

WINTER sport season is fast approaching and several Gympie region clubs have already started their sign-ons and will continue sign-ons this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE

MARY VALLEY STAGS

Saturday, February 10, 3pm at the Kandanga Bowls Club, Kandanga.

GYMPIE DEVILS JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

Saturday, February 10, 9am-2pm at Jack Stokes Oval

Online registration is now open and the option to pay online.

Registration fees:

Junior joeys $50

Girls U12 to U16 $150

U6 to U11 $210

U12 to U16 $235

NETBALL

Sunday, February 11, at 9am at the courts at the corner of Rose and Hyne Sts, Gympie.

First grading game is March 5, but all teams must nominate by the last sign-on which will be on February 19.

FOOTBALL

Saturday, February 10, at 3pm at One Mile Oval, Gympie.

HOCKEY

Next Friday, February 16 from 5pm and Saturday, February 17 at 10am at Power Road, Gympie.

RUGBY UNION

Come and try day, Saturday, February 17, at 9am at Jack Stokes Oval, Gympie.

