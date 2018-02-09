Gympie winter sport sign-ons this weekend, where and when

The Gympie netball sign on is Saturday.

WINTER sport season is fast approaching and several Gympie region clubs have already started their sign-ons and will continue sign-ons this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE

MARY VALLEY STAGS

Saturday, February 10, 3pm at the Kandanga Bowls Club, Kandanga.

Mary Valley Stags sign on is Saturday.

GYMPIE DEVILS JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE

Saturday, February 10, 9am-2pm at Jack Stokes Oval

Online registration is now open and the option to pay online.

Registration fees:

Junior joeys $50

Girls U12 to U16 $150

U6 to U11 $210

U12 to U16 $235

Junior rugby league is having a sign on this weekend. LEEROY TODD

NETBALL

Sunday, February 11, at 9am at the courts at the corner of Rose and Hyne Sts, Gympie.

First grading game is March 5, but all teams must nominate by the last sign-on which will be on February 19.

FOOTBALL

Saturday, February 10, at 3pm at One Mile Oval, Gympie.

Junior soccer sign on is Saturday. LEEROY TODD

HOCKEY

Next Friday, February 16 from 5pm and Saturday, February 17 at 10am at Power Road, Gympie.

The hockey sign-on is next Friday LEEROY TODD

RUGBY UNION

Come and try day, Saturday, February 17, at 9am at Jack Stokes Oval, Gympie.