Mayor MIck CUrran and the 2019 Tidy Towns award
Gympie wins the 2019 Tidy Towns award

Staff writer
10th Dec 2019 11:56 AM
GYMPIE has won four awards, including the overall winner of the 2019 Queensland Sustainable Communities - Tidy Towns Awards at the Waste Recycling Industry Queensland annual general meeting in Brisbane.

Gympie received four awards, including the overall winner, the Dame Phyllis Frost Litter Prevention award, which recognises innovation and achievements in litter prevention and litter management, the Resource Recovery and Waste Management Award which recognises innovation and achievements in reducing and managing materials, and received a highly commended for Environmental Communication and Engagement which recognises outstanding achievements in raising awareness in environmental sustainability.

Gympie Regional Council submitted the application on behalf of the region and was in attendance to receive the awards.

Mayor Mick Curran said he was “incredibly proud of the region for receiving the award and that it could not have been achieved without the collective efforts of council staff, community groups and the hard work of so many residents”.

“As the mayor of the Gympie region, nothing makes me prouder than to say that the Gympie region is the winner of the 2019 Tidy Towns Award,” he said.

“To receive such a prestigious award from Keep Australia Beautiful is a badge our community can wear proudly,” he said.

Gympie will now represent Queensland in the national awards to be held in Alice Springs in April 2020.

