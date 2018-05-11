Gympie win in big national beef show

WINNING: Gympie's Terry Nolan celebrates the Cooloola Blondes win in Rockhampton with China's Eric Hwang and Woolworths national manager of livestock purchasing and processing, Brett Thompson.

WINNING big prizes at one of the world's great beef cattle events was a natural progression for Gympie firm, Nolan Meats.

It follows from the firm's diversification into cattle breeding and finishing, a project aimed at producing the kind of carcasses the Nolans have found they can sell.

"You shouldn't ask someone to do something you couldn't do yourself,” company executive Terry Nolan said from one of the world's great beef shows at Rockhampton yesterday.

The company's stud, Cooloola Blondes at Cinnabar, near Kilkivan, is a natural product of that philosophy.

"We won Class 4, which is a trade weight grain fed carcass event,” Mr Nolan said from the Australian beef capital currently hosting Beef Australia 2018.

The Nolan family's business, now centred on its East Deep Creek meat processing works, has come a long way from 1973, when company founder and butcher Pat Nolan advertised in The Gympie Times products that included rib roast at 48c a pound ($1.05 a kilogram) and loin chops for 28c a pound (61.6c a kilogram).

But retailing is probbly where the customer focus comes from.

It remains the driving force of a company which now finds its markets all over the world.

Cooloola Blondes won the event for "Pen of three trade chiller steers and heifers grain fed” for weights between 180kg and 260kg on the hook.

"It's the third time we've won it,” Mr Nolan said, reflecting on similar victories in 2012 and 2015.

He said the stud specialised in Blonde d'Aquitaine cattle and sold bulls all over Australia, partly to encourage production of what Nolans want to sell.

The company also took out third place in the same event and a place in the "Unrestricted Feeding” event for steers and heifers” between 260.1g and 340kg.