Gympie will line streets for Queen's Baton Relay

Kate Carmichael will be one of Gympie's 23 Queen's Baton Relay carriers.

Kate Carmichael will be one of Gympie's 23 Queen's Baton Relay carriers. Renee Albrecht

THE Commonwealth Games are just around the corner and the route of the Queens Baton Relay through Gympie has been confirmed.

WHO WILL BE RUNNING? Full list of Gympie's Queen's Baton Relay Team members

The baton will arrive in Gympie at 12.47pm on Monday, March 26, at Albert Park.

The relay team will then make its way through Nelson Reserve, via River Rd before going through Memorial Park, taking a right hand turn at the intersection of Monkland and Mary St.

After the main procession through the heart of Gympie, the baton will take a slight left turn at the Fiveways and head up Mellor St, then left on to Tozer St.

It will then take a sharp right turn on to Tozer Park Rd, where it will be carried past the Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, then to Cootharaba Rd via Everson Rd and Bachelor Rd.

From Cootharaba Rd, it will exit on to Crescent Rd, before making its way out on to the Bruce Highway and then down to Noosa.

The Gympie Regional Council will organise the logistics of the event, and has devised a Traffic Management Plan which is awaiting approval from Main Roads.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said the Queen's Baton Relay was a chance to showcase the region.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is an iconic part of the Commonwealth Games and we are excited to have it come through Gympie,” Cr Curran said.

"People from all across the country will be watching this event take place as the Baton travels nation-wide and they will have the opportunity to see our beautiful region and witness our community pride.”

Cr Curran said the event was particularly special in that it celebrates the achievements of local community members.

"We are really excited and hope the community comes out next year to celebrate not only the Baton and what it represents, but also the inspiring members of our community who will carry it,” Cr Curran said.

Gympie will have 23 individual carriers of the Baton. They include Australian representative wheel chair basketballer Steven Elliott, World Masters Games athlete Kate Carmichael, Helen Garrett and Leanora Cox.