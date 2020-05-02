Gympie wildlife carers warn: ‘Collision season has begun’

GYMPIE wildlife carers have backed the RACQ’s call for motorists to extra vigilant on the roads as “peak animal collision season” begins.

The RACQ this week warned Queenslanders planning a scenic drive over the weekend as coronavirus restrictions began to ease and temperatures began to cool down.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said data revealed May was the start of animal strike season.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross.

“Over the last three years, we’ve seen more than 1,100 insurance claims come in for animal strikes in May alone,” Ms Ross said.

“While it’s great Queenslanders can get back out on the roads to enjoy a scenic drive within 50 kilometres of their home, it’s important drivers take caution on rural roads where wildlife might be trying to cross or look for food.

“Striking an animal at speed can cause huge damage to your vehicle and not only harm the animal, but potentially put you and your passengers at risk.”

Ms Ross said dawn and dusk were the most likely times for drivers to encounter wildlife at roadsides, but Tracey West of Gympie Wildlife Rescue said risks remained around the clock.

“You can get echidnas during the day and macropods during the day, it’s not only the nocturnal ones that start moving around at dusk and dawn, there’s other wildlife moving around all day,” Ms West said.

Tracey West of Gympie Wildlife Rescue

“If you see injured wildlife on the side of the road ring your local wildlife carer or shelter, or 1300 Animal which goes right throughout Queensland.”

Ms West said the Gympie Wildlife Rescue group had recently attended to injured koalas, possums and owls, and had even euthanised kangaroos with injuries too severe for treatment.

She said there had been less incidents this year so far due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, making warnings especially important with restrictions lifting.

“Being more aware at this time of the year is very important, there are animals about all day and night,” she said.