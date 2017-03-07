Gympie West celebrates its Aussies of the Month

GREAT EFFORT: Gympie Hockey's Ben Fitzpatrick with Gympie West Aussies of the Month (back from left) Boaz Rogers, Zoe Parker, Sophie Kerridge, (front) Laila Sorensen, Paige Briggs, Chelsea Parker, Lucca Settanni and Lincolne Lahiff.

GYMPIE Hockey Regional Coaching Director Ben Fitzpatrick had the honour of presenting Gympie West State School's first Aussie of the Month awards for the year.

Ben spoke to the students about how much he enjoys playing a team sport and the importance of working together.

He has played for a Gympie team, a Queensland team and even an Australian team with his favourite moment being, winning a trophy with his team mates.

He also told the students that working together and trying hard helps you to achieve your goals.

Ben enjoys celebrating with his friends and helping each other when needed.

February Aussie of the Month winners are:

PREP: Lincolne Lahiff - Lincolne has made a fantastic start to the Prep year. He is a kind and caring student who always puts his best effort into all activities. Lincolne is enthusiastic and always brings a big smile into the classroom. Congratulations Lincolne.

Year 1: Lucca Settanni - Lucca is an avid learner and a courteous and responsible student. He always tries his best and is a friendly and considerate classmate. Well done Lucca.

Year 2: Chelsea Parker - Chelsea applies herself to all school tasks with 100% effort. She is a diligent worker, has a calm and considerate attitude. She is a role model to all her peers.

Year 2: Laila Sorensen - For being a wonderful role model for others in our class. Laila has lovely manners, and has been a wonderful friend. She has a kind and happy nature and has been trying hard to follow all directions. A great start to 2017 Laila. Well done.

Year 3: Paige Briggs - Paige is always respectful to teachers and her peers. She is always organised and ready to learn. Paige has an admirable attitude towards all of her school work and is a real role model to others. Keep up the great work Paige!

Year 4: Boaz Rogers - Boaz is a friendly, hardworking, responsible young man who always strives to do his very best. He is a terrific role model for his classmates both inside and more importantly outside the classroom. It has been a pleasure to see him thrive so far in 4RD in 2017. We know that he will continue to strive for his best in any situation that may arise in the future.

Year 5: Zoe Parker - Zoe is an extremely conscientious and hardworking student. She is always happy to help others and is a wonderful role-model for others in our class. Well Done, Zoe.

Year 6: Sophie Kerridge - Sophie is an asset to our school. She can be relied upon to work well in all school settings and works effectively as an individual or as part of group. Sophie puts her hand up and offers thoughts and ideas in class which is always appreciated. She treats staff and students alike with respect and always wears her uniform with pride.