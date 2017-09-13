Gympie West award their Aussies of August

OUTSTANDING: Gympie West's Aussies of the Month are: (Back from left) Mr Andy Troy and Jamie Wessels, (Middle) Talon Fordham, Blake Taylor, Locklan Chalmers and Vanessa Boyd, (Front) Marcella Kendall, Ryan Gilbert and Eamon Francis.

OUTSTANDING: Gympie West's Aussies of the Month are: (Back from left) Mr Andy Troy and Jamie Wessels, (Middle) Talon Fordham, Blake Taylor, Locklan Chalmers and Vanessa Boyd, (Front) Marcella Kendall, Ryan Gilbert and Eamon Francis. Contributed

ON a special parade on Wednesday, August 30, Gympie West State School held the Aussie of the Month awards for August.

The special guest presenter was Andy Troy.

Mr Troy started playing trombone at nine years old and was taught by his uncle.

He played with Sunnybank Brass Band from 11 years old, competing in many contests including state and Australian championships.

Mr Troy had his first professional music job at 16 years old.

He has played with the Brisbane Jazz Club Band, Channel 7 and Channel 9 bands and was member of the resident band at Seagulls, Twin Towns.

Mr Troy has also played in the Australian Army Band and played in and is joint owner of the Glenn Miller Tribute Band.

He taught instrumental music at Gympie Central State School and is currently playing with Scream Big Band and Blues Brothers Tribute Band.

Mr Troy entertained students with one of his songs on the trombone.

All the students know Mr Troy because he is the groundsman at Gympie West.

PREP: Ryan Gilbert - Ryan is a kind and caring member of class. He is a quiet achiever and always works to the best of his ability. Ryan is a fantastic role model and shows respect to all members of the school community.

Year 1: Eamon Francis - Eamon is a kind and thoughtful student who cares about the wellbeing of fellow students and staff. He is always cheerful, helpful and considerate. He is to be commended on the way he includes others during play, making allowances for others' differences and solving problems as they arise. Eamon is an excellent example to others, as he is always an enthusiastic learner and a safe and respectful student.

Year 2: Marcella Kendall - Marcella is a kind and thoughtful student. She can always be relied upon to help teachers and her fellow students within the classroom and playground. Marcella consistently gives 100% to all learning opportunities and contributes to class discussions eagerly. She takes pride in her work and her behaviour. Marcella is a keen student and is a role model to her peers.

Year 3: Talon Fordham - Talon is a hard worker. He doesn't give up and will have a go at all tasks. He knows that when he makes a mistake, it shows he is trying and learning. Talon is always on task, works independently and is a confident peer tutor. He is kind, helpful and a lovely friend to his class mates.

Year 4: Blake Taylor - Blake is a dedicated, friendly student who continually strives to do his very best. He always contributes ideas and answers during class discussions and is a valuable role model for his peers. He makes the most of every opportunity, being involved in many different extra-curricular activities.

Year 4: Locklan Chalmers - Locklan has made significant progress towards becoming a young gentleman. He consistently upholds the school rule, show respect, tries his best and is willing to help with any job.

Year 5: Vanessa Boyd - Vanessa is a very conscientious and hardworking student. She has a very positive attitude towards everything she does. She listens attentively, works well and contributes to class discussions. She willingly helps others. Vanessa is a wonderful role model for others at Gympie West State School and a valued member of 5A.

Year 6: Jamie Wessels - Jamie is an outstanding young man who helps to make Gympie West State School a great school. He completes all set tasks to the best of his ability and works well both as an individual and as part of a group. He sets a fine example as he involves himself in all activities and has a keen sense of humour. Jamie gets along well with everybody as he is a supportive and encouraging person.