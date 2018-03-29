Gympie, we're on our way to be anti-bullying capital of Oz

RISING UP: Mathew Castley and Murray Benton are the voices behind the town's anti-bullying campaign putting Gympie on the map.

"IT'S not just an awareness campaign any more - it's becoming a movement.”

The explosion of Gympie's anti-bullying campaign Fight the Good Fight Against Bullying Australia is not dying down, with the goal of real change and steps towards it hot on its heels.

Campaign leader Murray Benton, with the help of Mathew Castley, has taken a leap of faith, leaving his job as a real estate agent to concentrate full-time on a subject close to his heart.

Mr Benton, who started the campaign after his brother Brian Birchall tried to take his own life as a result of constant school yard bullying, is looking for all the support he can get.

It's reached national heights, not only with a 4000-strong Facebook following, but by putting the spotlight on Gympie, which is now being described in parts of the international media as the anti-bullying capital of Australia.

The Gympie council yesterday got behind the campaign, a step Mr Benton said was the first in making change possible.

The grim reality he has had to face is the fact that his brother is not alone in his struggles.

"I was not expecting and preparing myself for the thousands of messages explaining suicide attempts and explaining the trauma that people have seen their kids go through,” he said.

"They are saying: we're looking at you to be that voice with us.”

With an e-petition in the works to present to parliament, Mr Benton is aiming to create a national anti-bullying policy.

"Our kids form our nation. If we don't do something about it now, the same story will come up every few days.”

He said accountability was hard to achieve on the subject when different states followed different frameworks, and individual schools followed different procedures.

The aim is an anti-bullying program in schools that identifies bully behaviour and works on treatment and re-integration of offending students.

"Queensland as a collective and Australia as a collective now have a duty to get behind Gympie to actually create the awareness,” Mr Benton said.

"Because if we do, that's when people who have power start paying attention.”

Follow Fight the Good Fight Against Bullying Australia on Facebook.