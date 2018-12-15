Gympie weightlifter aims to break glass ceiling

Weightlifting: Gympie weightlifter Ella Taylor wants to prove that weightlifting is not just for men and that girls can lift too.

Taylor, 14, started lifting about three years ago and after seeing the positive impact the sport had in her life, she wants other women to have a similar experience.

"I love the confidence you get and the whole mindset you have. The weightlifting community is really encouraging ," she said.

Gympie weightlifter aiming to break the glass ceiling: Gympie weightlifter Ella Taylor wants to prove that weightlifting is not just for men and that girls can lift too.

"I would love to see more girls do it. It is not a guy thing, it is something everybody can do and I would not want girls to miss out on lifting because it is not seen as something girls don't do.

"Doing sport in the afternoon, it helps to keep you focused, so you are not too energetic and you are just calm."

The teenager is aspiring to be a coach and believes that could be a way to break the barrier.

"By becoming a coach I think I could get more girls in here (weightlifting) and start off with my friends," she said.

PUSHING FOR NEW HEIGHTS: Gympie's Ella Taylor is determined to get more female weightlifters in Gympie. Troy Jegers

"I want them to find the same love I found for it, it would help to spread to the word in the community that anyone can do this.

"Not only is it fun, it is beneficial for school and work also build your confidence. I am up for the challenge and it is my goal to make them realise that this is for everybody."

Coaching is not the only aim Taylor is working towards, her goal for next year is bring her combined weight total from 70kg to more than 80kg in time for State Championships in May.

Ella Taylor Troy Jegers

"I will be working towards that and getting new PBs," she said.

"The total is a combination of the best snatch (lifting the barbell straight over your head) and the clean and jerk (arms close together and your lift the barbell to your shoulders and then over your head)."

With two bronze medals and two silvers, a gold could be on the cards.

"It is going to happen, I can feel it. Then I will have a full set," she said.

For more information phone Stay True Fitness Centre on 0490 046 951.