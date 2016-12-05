36°
Gympie wedding shows beauty in simplicity

Jacob Carson | 5th Dec 2016 3:43 PM
Bill and Diane Craig's Curra wedding in Gympie.
Bill and Diane Craig's Curra wedding in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

WHEN Diane Craig and her soon-to-be husband Bill decided to tie the knot, they chose to keep things simple and heartfelt.

Eschewing a cathedral or park for their ceremony, they instead made use of what they already had - namely a 400ha Curra property.

"We have a big, rustic shed maybe about 50 metres away from our home,” Diane said.

"It's just full of earth-moving and excavation equipment - so instead of spending money on a venue, we just cleared it out and cleaned it up.”

With the ceremony taking place outside their home, the reception was on the other side of the house, where the shed had been transformed.

Complete with dinner, drinks and DJ, guests were able to enjoy themselves while the wedding photos were taken.

Looking resplendent in her strapless gown, the photos of Diane and Bill also make the most of the beautiful countryside sunset.

It was important, Diane added, that the Craigs were able to keep things close to home - it allowed the day to take on a relaxed tone through the ceremony to the reception.

"We got married on April 2, so it hadn't cooled down completely,” Diane said.

"So after the ceremony we mingled for about an hour, and then moved everybody down so they could have a few drinks and watch the photos - it kept the pressure down and everybody had a great time”

Another important part of the wedding was the inclusion of their three children in the wedding.

"During the ceremony, all five of us had different coloured sands that we all poured into a heart-shaped vase,” Diane said.

"It symbolised all five of us coming together as one family.”

This strong sense of family carried on into the Craigs as they went on their honeymoon at the Sunshine Coast.

Enjoying half a week together, Diane and Bill were later joined by the kids for a beach-side holiday.

Topics:  curra gympie wedding wedding

