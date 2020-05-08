GYMPIE WEATHER: The Mother’s Day weekend ahead

SUNNY TIMES: Mostly fine or partly cloudy conditions will accompany this weekend’s possible further easing of coronavirus lockdown requirements.

A POSSIBLE further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures will occur today against a backdrop of mostly good weather for the Mother’s Day weekend.

The occasional light shower today will lead Gympie region into a dryer weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

Today’s forecast of partly cloudy conditions and a maximum of 27C is accompanied by a 30 per cent chance of some rain.

Fire danger remains high across the region and UV levels are predicted to reach 6 (High) and sun protection is recommended from 9.10am to 2.10pm.

That should lead us into finer conditions on the weekend, with a partly cloudy day forecast for tomorrow, with temperatures ranging from 12C to 27C and only a 10 per cent chance of any rain.

On Sunday we can expect mostly sunny conditions and temperatures from 12C to 29C.

A mostly sunny Monday also brings only a slight chance of rain and temperatures ranging from a minimum of 13C to a high of 24C.

Chances of rain lift slightly to 20 per cent on Tuesday, with temperatures from 11C to 24C, followed a possible shower on Wednesday.

However, the bureau says the is unlikely to be much in it, 40 per cent chance of any rain and only up to 1mm at that.

Thursday brings a better chance of rain, a 50 per cent chance of up to 2mm in a shower or two, with partly cloudy conditions and the rain likely to arrive later in the day.