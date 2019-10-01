Gympie weather: Our last chance for rain this week

RAIN: Let's hope it rains today, because it might not tomorrow.

RAIN: Let's hope it rains today, because it might not tomorrow. Bev Lacey

DESPITE big falls nearby, expecially on the Sunshine Coast, today may be Gympie region's last chance this week for decent rain.

Although a light sprinke and cooler conditions have reduced fire danger to the "Low-Moderate” level, the chances of decent tank and dam filling rain effectively dry up from tomorrow.

Today's forecast is for a good chance of showers (70 per cent), drier towards the evening.

Heavy falls were recorded at Tewantin, with 81mm in 24 hours to 9am Tuesday, but things were patchy at best to the north and west of there, with only 27mm at Lake Cooroibah.

Rain clouds crept up the coast to deliver 12mm at Double Island Point, a big 45mm at Mt Bilewilam and 24mm at Camp Kerr, Tin Can Bay.

Inland from there, it just disappeared, with 1mm at Cedar Pocket and similar at Cooran and Gympie.

Tomorrow, the the chances of any rain drop back to 40 per cent, but then with only up to 1mm.

Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a tiny 5 per cent chance of rain, with no forecast chance at all on Friday and Saturday, back to 5 per cent on Sunday and zero again after that.