Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
News

GYMPIE WEATHER: More scorchers, possible storms on the way

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM
HOT and sunny conditions over the weekend will only get more sweltering and could even become threatening for the Gympie region early next week.

Saturday’s forecast top of 31C is expected to stay the same today, but will leap to a scorching 34C on Monday and again to 35C on Tuesday, according to the weather bureau.

Stormy conditions are expected to develop in hand with the extreme heat on Tuesday, with the expected chance of rain also jumping from 0 to 50 per cent.

“Medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds,” the bureau’s forecast reads for Monday.

Hot and stormy weather is headed for the Gympie region in the coming days.
Falls could be anywhere up to 6mm on Tuesday, before the chance of showers increased to between 1mm and 8mm on Wednesday.

Storms could still develop on Wednesday, despite a steep drop in expected maximum temp from 35C to 27C.

