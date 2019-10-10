Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain and possible storms across Gympie Region tomorrow and Saturday.
Gympie weather: Here comes the rain at last

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Oct 2019 7:37 AM
GYMPIE region can expect decent falls of rain tomorrow and Saturday, even in parched western districts around Kilkivan and Goomeri and into the South Burnett.

That is the good news this morning from the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Gympie and South Burnett regions.

The forecast emphasises a "very high” chance of rain inland across the Wide Bay and Burnett regions and a "high” chance across Gympie region.

Today's Gympie prediction is for a slight chance (30 per cent) of showers, but without much in the gauge and only 1mm predicted.

But tomorrow, the bureau predicts an 80 per cent chance of rain up to 4mm, followed on Saturday by a similar chance of real rain, at 8mm to 20mm, with the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and early afternoon.

And that will be it, with a return to dy conditions for the rest of the week to Wednesday.

Today's maximum temperature is expected to be 25C, with a range tomorrow from 11C to 25C and a Saturday temperature range from 11C to 23C.

Heat will accompany the dry conditions from Sunday on, with maximums rising to 30C on Tuesday and 33C on Wednesday.

