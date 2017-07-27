Gympie, we have a housing cost problem

BIG SQUEEZE: Mortgage and rent costs in the region are rising faster than incomes.

FEEL like the cost of living in Gympie is becoming tighter and tighter?

You're not alone according to the latest Census data, which shows the region's average mortgage and rent costs have increased more than the average income.

In the past 10 years the median weekly rental cost in the region has risen 66%, while the median mortgage repayment in the region has climbed 44%.

In contrast, the weekly median total personal income and total household income have gone up 38%, while the median family income only improved by 33% in that time.

USC program director of Property Economics and Development, Dr Steven Boyd, said it was a widening divide which put a serious squeeze on residents' lifestyle.

"It gets incredibly difficult for people to be able to afford their current way of life,” Dr Boyd said.

"It is a trend, and it's not a good news trend.”

An issue common for regional areas, it was one which could stop Gympie residents from even entering the property market at all if not addressed.

"Those that are outside of that property market and outside of that ownership, they miss out on that opportunity in a rising market,” Dr Boyd said.

It would also have a significant impact on "those people that have to pay that increase in rent without their income going up”.

Ultimately, it could leave people needing to reassess their lifestyle as they get priced out.

This could be simply downsizing, or maybe even entering share houses.

"Some people who previously would have been quite comfortable and enjoying a four-bedroom house with a couple of kids, will have to look into other options and look into smaller houses and smaller properties that are less well suited.”

Unfortunately, Dr Boyd said there might be no quick fix to the problem - which might even need to be approached from the angle of helping people be housed, instead of helping them own a home.