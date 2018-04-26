Menu
We've topped the Wide Bay, but people aren't moving to the areas we would expect them too.
We've topped the Wide Bay, but people aren't moving to the areas we would expect them too.
Gympie, we have a growth spurt - and you won't guess where

26th Apr 2018 10:01 AM
GYMPIE has become the Wide Bay's growth capital, experiencing the biggest increase in population in the region - but not where you would expect it to be.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistic has revealed the population of the Southside, identified as major growth corridor in the council planning scheme, grew by only four people in 2016-17, a rate of 0.1 per cent.

Our rural outskirts (excluding the Cooloola Coast and Kilkivan) were the hot spots, with 467 people moving into rural parts of the region, generating 2.5 per cent growth.

In Wide Bay, only the Branyan-Kensington region of Bundaberg had more growth, at 2.7 per cent.

Gympie city's north grew 1.1 per cent, while the Cooloola Coast was up 0.9 per cent and Kilkivan grew 0.1 per cent.

The entire Gympie local government area was the highest in the Wide Bay at 1.4 per cent, with the population in 2017 at 51,013.

The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg grew (by 1 per cent and 0.4 per cent), while the South Burnett's population dropped 0.1 per cent.

Looking at the total population of the region by its state electoral boundaries, Gympie's population has expanded by more than 17 per cent since 2007.

In human terms, more than 8000 people moved to Gympie in those 10 years.

Have no fear about the region soon needing people to live on top of each other, though.

Our population density sits at 7.4 people/sq km, the seventh best in Queensland of regions with populations of 30,000 or more.

In comparison, Brisbane's population density/sq km is 898 and the Gold Coast's is 444, while the Sunshine Coast sits at 138.

If you are wondering which parts of the state have grown the most in that time, Coomera's population exploded by 80 per cent while Jordan (west of Logan) and Murrumba both increased more than 50 per cent.

