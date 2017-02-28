'Gympie water meets all standards and is high quality'

THIS week we have heard a lot of discussion around water in our region.

There has been some misinformation in media and social media which needs to be clarified.

It is really important to confirm to all residents that our town drinking water is of a high quality and absolutely meets drinking water quality guidelines.

We have spoken with Queensland Health (yesterday) and Health Protection Branch director of water Dr Greg Jackson confirmed there had been no recent instances of dirty water or poor sample results recorded by Gympie Regional Council or reported to the Water Supply Regulator.

The Department of Health is not aware of any links between reported cases of gastroenteritis and the Gympie drinking water supply.

On the subject of water, these are the current water restrictions in place:

Townships of Kilkivan, Goomeri, Amamoor and Kandanga are now on Level 4 water restrictions until further notice.

Level 4 restrictions have been enforced as water storage is currently less than 20%.

This means that garden watering is by bucket only and only between the hours of 4pm-8am with odd houses on odd number days and even house numbers on even number dates.

There is also a total ban on house and car washing for these areas and a total ban on filling or topping up swimming pools.

It is now critical that residents pay immediate attention to these restrictions and are encouraged to check the council's website for further details.