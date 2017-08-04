Gympie Wanderers and Brothers unite to renew the game

OLD BOYS: John Greensill, Darren Burns and Craig Petrie will take part in the Old Boys heritage game honouring the past glory of Gympie rugby league clubs.

TWO giants will clash at midday today, with the hallowed ground of Albert Park playing host to the battle.

Warriors will stand ready for both sides, and while they may be older, they have lost none of their passion.

The Wanderers and Brothers old boys, players from yesteryear, will take to the field for a game in celebration of rugby league's history in Gympie.

LIVING HISTORY: Stewie Mackay, former Wanderers player, board member and sponsor. Renee Albrecht

Stewie Mackay is part of that history.

Born in Gympie, he first picked up the oval ball as the final shots of the Second World War were rung out.

He has been witness to rugby league in the Gold City since 1945 - as a fresh-faced 18-year-old wearing the jersey of Imbil.

A bridge builder by trade, he strode onto the Albert Park field for the first time to face a well-drilled Wanderers side.

Mackay said he and his Imbil team lost 68-0.

"I remember it well, my first game, a bloke named Bluey Alexander scored eight tries against us,” Mackay said.

His work then moved him to Gympie in 1953 where he swapped his Imbil jersey for that of the Wanderers' green and gold.

He broke into the senior side in 1954, just as the Wanderers were about to embark on a legendary period of dominance.

"In 1956, we won all three grades, the "grand slam” it was called,” Mackay said.

DOMINANT PERIOD: Jimmy Saunders, Stewie Mackay and Barry Dahlke in the 1956, the year the Gympie Wanderers Rugby League Football Club won all three grade premiership titles. Renee Albrecht

Mackay, by his own admission, was never a world-beater, he said he played three first grade games that season.

Regardless of his skill, his passion for the game is what left a mark.

Mackay retired from playing in 1960 and joined the board of the Wanderers and became one of the first sponsors of a rugby league club in Gympie.

His business provided the jerseys for the Wanderers from 1978 onwards, and Mackay and Sons are one of the key sponsors of today's game.

He said while he was with the club, the playing group snagged further honours.

"In 1964, Ron Coleman, from New South Wales, came to coach,” Mackay said.

"He wanted £200 to coach, and I said I'd give him £150 straight up, and another £50 when we won the premiership.

"After the last game, he said it was the hardest £50 he had ever earned.”

REGIONAL POWERHOUSE: The Wanderers team in 1978/79, when Stewie Mackay began sponsoring the club. BACK ROW: K. Mason, L. Dunn, B. Geary, M. Creevey, B. Andrews, B. Teaho, G. Brennan, P. Worth, D. Farrow. MIDDLE ROW: S. Mackay (sponsor), A. Yasso, G. Dawson, K. Rooney (sponsor), K. O'Neill (coach), J. Stokes (president), B. Costello, K. Mills, L. Boyd (manager). FRONT ROW: A. Egan, M. Hutchinson, R. Murray, F. Phillips, M. Teaho, M. Hornsby, W. Smith. Renee Albrecht

The club won first grade honours that season, and two years later, won the grand slam (all three grades) in 1966, their regional dominance firmly stamped.

The years whittled away at the club, as it has with the game, with players coming and going and numbers dwindling as society changed and people's lives became busier.

Mackay would remain within the club until it folded in the mid-1990s, giving way to the modern incarnation of the Gympie Devils.

Gympie Devils president Darren Burns said Brothers, the sworn enemy of the Wanderers but respected brothers-in-arms, also folded in the mid-90s.

The challenges which face the sport were highlighted by Burns earlier this week.

He said the Old Boys game, which is being played on the same weekend as the NRL Heritage Round, was a chance to reinvigorate interest in the game.

"It's a big day for rugby league fans in town.

"It's a lot bigger than what I thought it would be,” Burns said.

"I just thought it would be some old blokes showing up for a game.”

Burns said the game's "family” needs to get together for the common cause, with fundraising key to the mission.

"There's 15 to 20 players per team and they'll play in their jerseys (which are) to be auctioned off,” he said.

"The money from the auction will go back to the seniors rugby league club, the Gympie Devils.”

Mackay, a devout Brisbane Broncos fan, wants to see the game adjust to modern society, to regain its former glory.

"When we started playing, and we had never played before, we had no coaches,” Mackay said.

"It's changed a lot since then.

"Today in a lot of sports, they (players) get to an age and drop out.”

"I wouldn't say rugby league is dying, but it's not in a good way.

"Both my sons played for Wanderers, and my grandson plays for the Mary Valley Stags, I'm still involved.

"It's sad to see what is happening, but hopefully we can turn it around.”

Today's is a veritable festival of rugby league at Albert Park, with junior teams playing from 9am.

Gates to the Old Boys game open at 11am, with the bar open from 11.30am.

Wanderers versus Brothers kicks off at midday, as a curtain-raiser to the division two Gympie Devils versus Pomona-Cooran Cutters game at 2pm.