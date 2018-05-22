Gympie wakes to coldest morning of year so far

TUESDAY 7am:

THIS morning has taken top place as the coldest early start of the year so far, with the temperature dropping to a biting 3.1C at 6.30am.

Despite a predicted slightly warmer morning of 5C, the temperature was half a degree cooler than yesterday's 3.7C, and a whopping 8.6C below the average for this time of year.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said a burst of dry, cool, air from the south west spreading over the state is responsible for the sudden temperature drop.

"The surface cools down very quickly over night when the air is dry, driving very low overnight temperatures," Mr Stoney said.

Tuesday's temperature, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The temperature is now rising - hitting 3.9C at 7am, and residents will not have to wait long to thaw out before it creeps up to 14C by 9am before reaching a top of 24C by 3pm.

Moisture moving in from the coast is expected to bring warmer starts for the rest of the week, Mr Stoney said, starting from 6C tomorrow and heading towards the average of about 11C on the weekend.

The coldest May morning on record was on May 25, 2006 when the mercury dipped below minus at -0.9C.

EARLIER:

THE mercury plummeted to 3.7 degrees this morning for the second time this month, making it equally the coldest morning of the year so far in Gympie.

The drop, a repeat of the same biting morning temperature on May 12, signals the start of a string of crisp mornings for Gympie, with a minimum of 6C predicted for tomorrow morning and 5C on Wednesday morning.

The chilly mornings, which have heralded spectacular sunny days, should ease from Thursday bringing lows of between 9-11C, but the trade-off will be slightly cooler days for south-east Queensland, Weatherzone reported.

Gympie's forecast for the week starting May 21. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"The cause of all these chilly starts is a cold airmass and an extensive high pressure ridge that has been sitting over the state," yesterday's Weatherzone report said.

"This has led to clear skies and light land breezes in the mornings.

"Conversely, it has also been allowing temperatures to heat up during the day."

A top of 24 is expected in Gympie for the week.