Gympie wakes to coldest morning in 4 years

BIG CHILL: Gympie woke to its coldest morning in four years. Contributed

IT'S not quite July 2007 when the temperature in Gympie plunged to -4.3, but at -0.7, it is the coldest Gympie morning in four years.

It's taken the coldest morning of the year title so far, knocking out July 17, when the temperature was recorded at -0.6C.

Both temperatures are close to eight degrees below Gympie's average winter minimum temperature of 7.1C

Frost covers a paddock at The Dawn on Tuesday morning, under the winter sky. Frances Klein

The driving force behind the cold blast is a cold, dry air mass brought by a trough that moved through late Sunday night, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa said.

It delivered a chilly 1.3C temperature yesterday morning, and as winds weakened to allow more efficient cooling, the temperature plunged further overnight.

Tuesday's frosty start in Gympie will give way to warm and clear winter's day. Contributed

Tomorrow morning is forecast at 3C for Gympie, before a lift to 5-6C between Thursday and Sunday.

"Temperatures should rise a little bit from Thursday through to the weekend,” Ms Yuasa said.

Day time temperatures are also expected to lift moving into the weekend; in fact a top of 29C is expected on Friday; six degrees above the Gympie top average temperature of 23.4C.

"Over the next few days the winds will turn toward the north west, bringing increasing minimums and maximums,” Ms Yuasa said.

Gympie records, since recording began in 1908:

Coldest August morning: -1.8C, August 1, 1977

Coldest Gympie morning: -4.3C, July 20, 2007