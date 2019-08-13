Gympie wakes to 1.3C cold sting that 'felt like' -0.5C

CHILLY BLAST: Icy frost covers a windscreen at The Dawn last August, when the Gympie region had a colder than average August.

CHILLY BLAST: Icy frost covers a windscreen at The Dawn last August, when the Gympie region had a colder than average August. Frances Klein

UPDATE Tuesday 8am:

GYMPIE residents woke to their fifth coldest morning of the year with the temperature plummeting to 1.3C just after 7am.

But the dry biting air and wind chill drove the "feels like” temperature below zero, and was at -0.5C at 7.10am this morning according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The main thing is it's just been so dry - and that allows the minimum to fall over night,” BoM forecaster Adam Blazak said.

An upper level ridge forcing a settled atmosphere was also keeping overnight temperatures down, he said.

Clancie Garrett keeping warm in Gympie this winter. Troy Jegers

But the good news is the south westerly winds that delivered the extra chilly blow have eased across the region.

They will be replaced by south easterlies in the coming days, Mr Blazak said.

Tomorrow is expected to dip to a much more respectable temperature of 7C and in line with Gympie's average August minimum of 7.1C.

Some cloud cover is expected.

"The humidity will start to increase and the minimum temperatures will also increase,” Mr Blazak said.

But minimums are forecast to barely reach above 5/6C for the next five days after tomorrow, he said.

Last year's August was on the cooler side, Mr Blazak said, with seven days dipping to as cool as this morning's 1.3C, with the coldest day on August 30 at 1.1C.

Gympie's coldest winter day so far tjis year was on July 19 - when 0.7C was recorded.

EARLIER:

By Scott Kovacevic

WEEKEND adventurers were left out in the cold on Saturday and Sunday with the region brought back to winter thanks to the season's highest recorded wind gusts.

Wind speeds of up to 50km/h were recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology just past midnight on Sunday morning, helping usher in a day when the mercury struggled to break 20C.

It topped out at 20.5C for the day.

This was a let down for those hoping for some heat after Saturday's bone-chilling morning minimum of 2.5C.

BoM forecaster Kimba Long said the cold snap was caused by "lingering” cool, dry air.

The good news is there should now be "a little bit of moisture coming back into the region” and bringing with it some warmth.

Following two low-20C days, today (22C) and tomorrow (23C), the region is expected to be graced by four straight days of 25C.

This is 1.5C above the August average.

Mornings will lose some of their bite.

This morning's arctic blast (forecast at 3C at time of print) should give way to minimum temperatures around the 7.1C August average over the next five days.

Residents hoping for rain will continue to be disappointed though.

The chance of rain drops from 20 per cent over the next two days, to only 5 per cent at the end of the week.

So far this month there has been 7mm of rain, 6.8mm on one day.

This is less than one-third of the August median rainfall average of 30.4mm.

Like many other corners of Queensland, Gympie had its own electrical issues during the windswept weekend.

In a bizarre twist, though, an Energex spokesman said the Saturday morning blackout - when more than 1000 homes were left powerless - was not caused by high winds.

"We had a problem with an insulator,” he said.

When it tripped it brought down powerlines.