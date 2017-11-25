GYMPIE VOTES: The issues affecting you

Voters line up to cast their ballot in the 2017 Queensland State Election.

GOOD morning and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the 2017 Queensland State Election.

Candidates have been out in force across the Gympie Region this afternoon, with incumbent MP Tony Perrett visiting the Cooloola Coast and One Nation's Chelle Dobson touring the Mary Valley.

Although late polling has shown the Palaszczuk Government will likely retain it's spot, things are looking very different across the regions - including Gympie.

If you haven't voted yet - polls are open until 6pm tonight. Here's where they are.

Earlier we put the question to locals about what issues and thoughts they had as they went to the polls.

Here are a few of their responses:

Jason Nugent: Voting for roads (other than in Brisbane), water infrastructure and Queensland debt.

Red tape and over taxing (like the levy to drive on the beaches at Rainbow).

Faye Boyd: The highway section to Curra done and finished ASAP.

Michelle Dunmore: Really does it matter in the long run anyway? They all bull#$%! us and in the end whoever gets in could be overturned.

So voting has just become another pain for nothing. So many times we have been promised so much and never are the priorities put in order.

It's just whatever is easier and the rest gets pushed to the side.

Chris Golley: Do I vote for liar one, two, three, four or five?

Madonna Waugh: The Federal MP (Llew O'Brien) has more power in an insecure government, so why would Gympie vote for either major party?

A minority, insecure Federal Government has given our MP more power to take up issues that he thinks are important.

Like the state issue of funding for palliative care.