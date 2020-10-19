GYMPIE VOTES: Perrett puts ALP ahead of anti-vaxxers

LNP incumbent Member for Gympie, and candidate in the October 31 Queensland State Election Tony Perrett has released his How to Vote card, and the local Labor candidate is not last on the list.

There are eight candidates vying for the Gympie seat, considered a safe National Party seat and requiring a seismic swing against the conservative LNP to unseat Mr Perrett. Seven men and one woman have thrown their hats in the ring:

Michael Blaxland for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, Geoff Williams for the ALP, Mr Perrett for the LNP, Lauren Granger-Brown for the Greens, Nicholas Fairbairn for the IMOP (Informed Medical Options Party, formerly known as the Involuntary Medication Objectors Vaccination/Fluoride Party), and Independents Tim Jerome, Roland Maertens and Donna Reardon.

Gympie election candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party Nicholas Fairbairn - LNP voters are encouraged to put Mr Fiarbairn last when they vote.

Mr Perrett today added the caveat at the top of a Facebook Post showing off his How to Vote card:

"Your vote is your decision, here's my recommendation. Just remember to number every box."

The Hot To Vote card advises LNP voters to put a Number one beside its candidate Mr Perrett, Number 2 beside One Nation candidate Michael Blaxland, Number 3 beside Independent Roland Maertens, 4 beside Independent Tim Jerome, 5 beside Independent Donna Reardon, 6 beside the Greens' Lauren Granger-Brown, 7 beside the ALP's Geoff Williams and coming in last is anti-vaxxer Nicholar Fairbairn.

Tony Perrett's How to Vote cards