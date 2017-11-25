Gympie votes: One Nation and the desire for change

ONE of the major narratives to come out the 2017 election campaign has been the resurgence of Pauline Hanson and the One Nation Party as a political force in Queensland.

Seats like Gympie, regarded as conservative strongholds, are now becoming seen as highly attractive options by One Nation.

Couple that with a growing dissatisfaction with both major parties, and Chelle Dobson feels tonight's result might not be so cut-and-paste for Tony Perrett.

"People want change, they're tired of the other two parties and they want change - positive change for Queensland,” she said while doing some last minute campaigning earlier today.

"There's a lot of stagnant projects out there - regional people aren't getting their fair share.

"A lot of money is getting spent on the South-East corner, Brisbane in particular.”

This need for a shakeup, with an influx of 'non-traditional' candidates has also been a major aspect of the party's campaign this year.

"The candidates for One Nation this time, they all have talents that can be bough to the parliament,” she said.

"And we listen to people as well - I've got a box in my office full of people's thoughts and opinions.”

"I thought it was the older generation who were our main supporters, but what we've found is that we have a lot of younger Gympie Residents who are voting for One Nation as well, which is really good.”

Having made appearances through the Mary Valley into Gympie today, Ms Dobson has noticed a quieter election day than expected.

It was a similar situation across other polling booths today as well, with a large number of Gympie locals taking advantage of pre-polling opportunities.

It did little to dull Ms Dobson and her follower's enthusiasm, as she outlined her vision for what One Nation could do for Gympie.

"I would really like to attract some good employment opportunities, an apprenticeship scheme,” she said.

"Gympie is only two hours from Brisbane, it's got some great distribution opportunities.

"It's a great lifestyle out here.”

With incumbent Buderim MP Steve Dickson, leader of the Queensland One Nation faction, on seriously shaky ground - it could in fact be a very different story here in Gympie.