GYMPIE VOTES: Jerome confident of Div 8 success

FRESH FACE: Gympie Council Division 8 candidate Tim Jerome on the campaign trail at Mary Valley State College in Imbil. Josh Preston

DIVISION 8 candidate Tim Jerome expressed confidence in a successful result as the countdown to the Gympie Regional Council by-election result continued on Saturday.

Running for a seat at the table against former Council engineer Bob Fredman and ex-Division 8 councillor Julie Walker, Mr Jerome was joined by his wife and two daughters on the campaign trail across the four voting locations throughout the day.

Tim Jerome on the campaign trail at Imbil. Josh Preston

Speaking at Mary Valley State College in Imbil, Mr Jerome said he had received an encouraging reception from residents filing in to have their say.

"It's been pretty positive, I think people are identifying with that (my message) and I think they've had enough of the politics,” he said.

"People have been positive towards me, and then there's some Julie supporters and some Bob supporters.

"There's political fractions and then there's me, I'm just an average joe-blow who wants to have a go for the people.

"Some people have been coming up to me and saying 'we voted for you, good luck' so it's been really good.

"There's been a lot of support, so it's encouraging.”

The Division 8 by-election polling stand at Imbil. Josh Preston

Mr Jerome said voters had taken to him because he was a fresh face in the by-election race, along with his desire to challenge council's "political” approaches by being "an individual voice for the common person”.

"You don't have to dress up, you don't have to give politically correct answers, just speak from the heard and be honest.”

The 54-year-old Traveston resident thanked his wife Jo and two daughters Taleah and Daneeka for their support throughout his campaign.

Tim Jerome's campaign trail promises transparency and consultancy with the public. Josh Preston

"I couldn't have done it without them.

"We had a lot of early mornings making signs and getting everything together.

"I got dropped off here at about half past six ... Jo is at Jones Hill and my daughters are at the other two places.

"It's been a family affair.”