Gympie voters have their say on march 28, but there are a lot of crucial dates on the calendar before then.
GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
28th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
THE key date for this year’s council election is Saturday, March 28, but it is only one of a handful of important milestones to keep an eye on as the region heads to the polls.

In fact, you do not need to be in the region on the day to have a say, with pre-poll booths opening two weeks earlier, on March 16.

The next crucial question besides “when do I vote” is “who can I vote for”, but residents will have to wait until next Tuesday for the answer, with candidate nominations cutting off at midday on March 3.

Pre-polling opens on March 16.
The deadline for updating your enrolment details or to enrol for the first time is a touch earlier; the cut-off for the electoral roll is 5pm today.

The ballot draw for all eight divisions and the mayoral seat will be held next Wednesday.

Any candidate how-to-vote cards must be reviewed by the Electoral Commission Queensland before they can be handed out.

These reviews will be done in the fortnight from March 4-19.

Postal vote applications close on March 4.
Residents who want to cast a postal vote must apply to do so, before 7pm on Monday, March 16.

All postal votes must be made by 6pm, March 28, and received by the ECQ no later than 5pm on Tuesday, April 7.

Telephone voting will also be available from Monday, March 16, to Saturday, March 28, for people who cannot vote in person or by post.

Election day polls will be open from 8am-6pm.

