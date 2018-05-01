GYMPIE VOTES: Candidate blasts 'nasty lies' on Facebook

GYMPIE VOTES: Tim Jerome, Julie Walker, Bob Fredman - the three candidates contesting this weekend's Gympie by-election.

GYMPIE VOTES: Tim Jerome, Julie Walker, Bob Fredman - the three candidates contesting this weekend's Gympie by-election.

LETTER TO EDITOR:

SORRY for being ignorant but I thought people were electing a person not a party.

I have been receiving heaps of nasty emails saying that I am in Mayor Curran's camp and Curran put you in the election to take votes from Fredman.

There is a Facebook forum propagating this untruth and nasty lies.

Division 8 candidates Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome. sCOTT kOVACEVIC

This forum supports Fredman winning the Division 8 election and then toppling Mayor Curran in two years.

This is nothing but politics.

To set the record straight, a vote for Tim Jerome is a vote for an average "Joe Blow" who does not want to play politics but instead be a voice for the average person in Division 8.l

Tim Jerome,

Kenman Rd, Traveston,

Division 8 By-election candidate