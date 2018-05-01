GYMPIE VOTES: Candidate blasts 'nasty lies' on Facebook
LETTER TO EDITOR:
SORRY for being ignorant but I thought people were electing a person not a party.
CLICK HERE: Who will win the race for Division 8?
RELATED CONTENT: From the Jondaryan Woolshed to the new boss of a Gympie icon
I have been receiving heaps of nasty emails saying that I am in Mayor Curran's camp and Curran put you in the election to take votes from Fredman.
There is a Facebook forum propagating this untruth and nasty lies.
This forum supports Fredman winning the Division 8 election and then toppling Mayor Curran in two years.
This is nothing but politics.
To set the record straight, a vote for Tim Jerome is a vote for an average "Joe Blow" who does not want to play politics but instead be a voice for the average person in Division 8.l
Tim Jerome,
Kenman Rd, Traveston,
Division 8 By-election candidate