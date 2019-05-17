Menu
A voter runs the gauntlet of party promoters at Gympie's Senior Citizens Centre.
Gympie voters urged to have their say on country's future

17th May 2019 1:19 PM
GYMPIE residents who have yet to cast their vote are being urged to turn up tomorrow and help shape the future of the country.

Despite a record level of pre-poll voting about 70 per cent of the Wide Bay still have yet to vote.

Electoral Commissioner, Mr Tom Rogers, said it is important for everyone to plan where and when to vote tomorrow.

"We'll have over 7000 venues open - which is more than ever before and with more staff than ever before - but it has always been the case that there will be some queues,” Mr Rogers said.

More than 30 polling booths are open in the Gympie region tomorrow.

The Australian Electoral Commission is urging people to vote tomorrow.
"We've worked incredibly hard on minimising wait times by increasing the number of premises and staff, improving venue setup and tweaking queuing arrangements,” he said.

"But whenever you have a randomised system to this scale you are going to have some queues.

"Voters have options on which polling place they attend, and when they attend, with around 10 million Australians expected to come through our doors during the day.

"Last election around 75 per cent of voters were able to get in, vote and be out the door within fifteen minutes, and that's pretty good.”

The Gympie Times full election coverage can be found here.

