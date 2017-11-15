Gympie voters urged to flick major parties

ONE of Australia's biggest lobby groups is calling on Queensland voters to flick the major parties in favour of third party or independent candidates.

Queensland's branch of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia is backing calls for the major political parties to be voted last on November 25.

The SSAA has thrown its support behind the Flick 'Em collective action movement which is encouraging voters to "put the majors last”.

SSAA Queensland president Bob Green said neither major party was a friend to shooters and it was time for the state's law-abiding firearm owners to say "enough”.

"We're right behind the Flick 'Em campaign,” Mr Green said.

"The majors clearly have an agenda to prevent law-abiding shooters from enjoying their sport, and we're sick of being treated like criminals and second-class citizens,” he said.

"Beyond shooting, many of our members live in rural or regional Queensland and it's clear the needs of anywhere outside the south-east corner are being forgotten by the major parties.”

Gympie's LNP candidate Tony Perrett said he had "crossed the floor” in support of law-abiding, regional shooters.

"As a weapons licence holder, gun owner and primary producer I understand their frustration and share their disappointment,” he said.

"It is why I crossed the floor on this issue in October and voted against the blatant exercise in manipulative politics at

the expense of the little person.

"I meet and interact with many of our local sporting shooter representative groups, and since crossing the floor they have indicated their support for the position I took.”

However, Gympie's One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson said she was not surprised by the SSAA stance.

"One MP crossing the floor on one occasion will not influence the party policy,” Ms Dobson said.