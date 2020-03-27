Gympie voters defiant as election officials lay on the sanitiser

VOTING WITH CARE: Officials and voters will be taking coronavirus precautions today. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

WHOEVER wins the election, let’s make sure it is not COVID-19.

As the mixed messages continue (stay home one minute, get out and vote the next) many people genuinely wonder what they are supposed to do.

Possibly the right to vote is more sacred than the government’s social distancing rrequirements, but has anyone told that to the virus?

Abundant news reports included one about a lawyer offering free representation to anyone prosecuted for putting social distancing rules ahead of voting obligations.

There has been criticism of electoral officials sometimes getting too close to each other, but give them a break They are putting up with enough already.

There has even been talk of banning scrutineers, the people appointed by various candidates to make sure the vote is counted honestly. But withut them,there could be no trust in the system and legal challenges would likely follow.

Some have called for delays to both the October state poll and the council on Saturday, but elections are urgent and important things.

One positive: about one-third of the electorate has already voted, nearly that many are lodging postal votes and only about one-third are left.

And they have 20 polling stations at which to have their say.

Perhaps pick a small one with no queue. Wear a mask and rubber gloves if you need to. Take you own pen or pencil.

Electoral Commission staff will be seriously trying to help and they seem to have plenty of hand sanitiser.