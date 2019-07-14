Gympie voters brace for a long, pointy election campaign

The incumbent, all-male Gympie Regional Council, Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig (who will challenge for the mayor's job), Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

WITH nine months to go and several candidates already announcing their intention to run for council next March, it seems the region is in for a long and pointy election campaign.

Let's hope the gloves stay on and it is conducted with honour, integrity and dignity.

Emotions and tempers can sometimes run high, but it is important to give the democratic process the respect it deserves.

In a region like this, word gets around. Sometimes that "word” is on the money; sometimes it's complete garbage.

Be discerning. Don't believe everything you hear.

For those campaigning it might get difficult to stay positive when you are trying to convince someone to vote for you and not the other guy/girl. But I urge all candidates - and come on girls we need a few women in Town Hall - to aim to be positive.

Anyone can stand for election as a councillor or mayor, provided you are over 18 and an Australian citizen.

It does not matter if you are male or female, Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or born outside Australia.

You may be a young adult, a person living with a disability, a working person or a retiree.

Democracy is not perfect - some might even argue it is a mirage - but it's better than the alternatives. Get involved.