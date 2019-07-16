Menu
Volunteer Sue Topalov with Tippie.
Gympie volunteer shares the joy of giving

Donna Jones
by
16th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
LITTLE Haven Palliative Care volunteer Sue Topalov says there are so many areas of the organisation that rely on volunteer workers.

Sue puts in two to three days a week and her day could contain any number of tasks.

She helps cater the big fund raising events like The Cooloola Deb Ball (more than 250 people), the Brother's Rugby League Reunion (more than 300 people) and the sold out Putting On the Giltz Ball in march.

Sue is also on the front line in the office, helping put together the patient charts for the nurses for the 17 (on average) new client admissions every month.

Some days Sue is called upon to provide respite to the carers of patients, so that the carers can take a break themselves, or she will run errands, help with chores and generally make the lives of patients and carers so much easier.

Other days, she helps out in the renal unit for a couple of hours, massaging hands and feet or just keeping the patients company.

In whatever capacity she is working, she says giving her time and effort is its own reward.

"It really feels wonderful to help them that tiny bit,” she said.

For Sue, the reason she gets involved is because she loves the sense of belonging she feels.

"I love giving back to people and caring for the carers and their patients. At Little Haven we do honestly care for them. It's by giving that you receive,” she said.

