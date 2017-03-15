Gympie vibrator thief 'standing ready' to pay restitution

EMBARRASSED Southside concreter Aaron James Hall, 33, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing what police called a "sexual health product” from a Gympie chemist.

"He stands ready to pay restitution,” Hall's solicitor told the court.

"It was an offence born of inebriation.”

And it was apparently far from the perfect crime.

"At 6.43pm he handed over identification and a prescription and at 6.47pm he took a Durex personal vibrator from its packaging and placed it in his pants,” the prosecutor said.

This was clear from CCTV footage that showed Hall, including his distinctive watch.

Police executed a warrant at his Southside home on March 13 and found the device, the prosecutor said.

Contact with friends had resulted in a few drinks and a dare, the defence solicitor said.

"He is embarrassed by the incident.”

Fining him $350 and ordering restitution of $40, Magistrate M. Baldwin said: "If you're stupid enough to do this, you're stupid enough to do something more serious.”