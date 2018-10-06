Gympie vets warn 'worst tick season in 7 years'

MORE THAN 400 animals have been treated this year alone for the paralysis tick at Gympie Veterinary Services on Little Channon St.

It's the worst season since 2011, Gympie veterinarian Dr Dan McDougall said.

"We've copped a flogging this year,” he said.

"It's because we didn't have a tick season for the last three years but this season has been bad, we've treated a lot of animals.”

Dr McDougall said the tick season had to do with the rise in bandicoots in the Gympie region.

"It's been very dry and we've got more bandicoots,” Dr McDougall said.

"Ticks can pass through bandicoots, wallabies and echidnas.”

In 2011 Dr McDougall said they treated more than 1200 animals due to paralysis tick.

He said a common misconception with tick season was when it actually started.

"We have a lot of owners who come here and say they're surprised to see their pet has a tick and it's summer,” Dr McDougall said.

"Tick season starts in June and goes until December here in Gympie - but people think it starts in summer, that's not true.”

Dr McDougall said he would recommend pet owners to get their pets shaved in order to discover ticks faster.

"I get my cat shaved three times a year, it's easier for me to detect ticks sooner rather than later,” he said.

"We don't encourage pet owners to remove the ticks but if they do, it's imperative they bring the tick with them to the vet.

"It's important to remember prevention, search them, shave them and treat them.”

Pet owners can use tick prevention tablets and spot-ons.

It will give your pet three to six months of protection against paralysis ticks.

Dr McDougall said if pets were left untreated, they could die from ticks.