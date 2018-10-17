Gympie vet's role starts Belflyer on path to $1.3m race win

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 13: Adam Hyeronimus on Belflyer wins race 5 The Kosciuszko during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

LONG-TIME Gympie vet Ted Fisher has proven experience pays off as a silent part-owner of Belflyer, who snagged the win of last weekend's $1.3m Kosciuszko at Randwick.

Mr Fisher, part of the group who bought Belflyer more than two years ago, said the win was no surprise, even with 70:1 odds.

"When I saw him hit the front, I knew it was a matter of time,” he said.

The 1200m race was one of the major draws at the weekend's The Everest race day.

The horse is officially owned by a Thangool syndicate of six.

Unable to hop on a flight south on short notice, he was forced to watch the race unfold on television.

It was a great outcome for the seven-year-old gelding, which was bought as a tried horse from a bloodstock agent in Melbourne for $15,000.

"The only reason I'd jumped on this one was that it'd been locked up for two years,” he said.

He said the plan had been to "put it in a paddock for six weeks and forget about it”.

It was a choice that opened the gate on a promising future.

TOOK A FLYER: Popular Gympie vet Ted Fisher, pictured here with horses in 2010, has won big as a silent owner of Belflyer, which took out the $1.3m Kosciuszko at the weekend's Everest race day. Craig Warhurst

But not without quirks.

"He followed the stock horses around watching them eat grass for three days before he ate anything,” Mr Fisher said.

First training the horse out at Thangool, Mr Fisher said travel distance became an issue so it was sent to Grafton and trainer John Shelton.

It was not long before it started making waves, including taking out Warwick Cups in 2016 and 2017 and the Moree Cup in 2017.

The horse has a notable lineage, too: his sire is Bel Esprit, whose progeny includes Australian racing legend Black Caviar.

Ted Fisher former Vet in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Saturday's $685,000 prize brings Belflyer's total prize money to more than $950,000.

Rodney Rideout and his partner Gail Anderson, Ian and Janet Hogan and Troy and Sheree Hogan are the other owners who celebrated the horse's prize-winning ride.

Mr Rideout said the horse had developed quite a following before the race.

"He's got a very big following in Grafton and they reckon some of the TAB outlets never had enough money to pay out on Saturday.”