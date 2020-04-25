Gympie vets launch new service to treat pets during COVID-19

Dr Dan McDougall of Gympie Veterinary Services. The clinic has launched a new telemedicine service for online consultations during the coronavirus pandemic.

GYMPIE region pet owners anxious to look after their loved ones while maintaining social distancing can now do so, after the local vet clinic launched a telemedicine service for initial consultations.

Apiam Animal Health, which operates Gympie Veterinary Services on Little Channon St and Gympie Rd at Tin Can Bay, has rolled out the service across 21 sites around the country.

The local sites are two of just three Queensland locations equipped with the telemedicine service.

Gympie Veterinary Services clinic lead and veterinarian Dr Dan McDougall said telemedicine launched about two weeks ago and had attracted “significant interest” ever since.

“It gives us an opportunity in some cases to diagnose and treat animals that otherwise are unable to be physically seen by our clinician,” Dr McDougall said.

“This results in more animals getting the care and treatment they require and at the same time reducing the risk of infection to their owners. Overall it is an improvement for animal welfare.

“The Queensland Veterinary Surgeons board has made changes and clarification to their remote consulting guidelines as a rapid response to the COVID situation, and Gympie vets have been extremely proactive in implementation of this option.”

Dr McDougall said face-to-face assessment would still be required for some animals, but alternative arrangements could be made for quarantined or at-risk locals.

“We as vets will organise a video consultation during which lameness, itchy skin, sore ears and some infections may be diagnosed and treatment options discussed,” he said.

“Gympie Vet Services … also has a collection service available for quarantined, infected or at-risk people where animals can be collected, decontaminated, transported to our clinic for treatment and diagnostics, then returned to their owners after repeat decontamination.

“Remember that animals have not been conclusively proven to be able to contract the disease, but rather the risk from animals is the same as a contaminated surface like handrails or shopping trolleys.”

Dr McDougall said the online services were easy to use and expansions were expected soon.

“We are learning better ways to help guide our diagnostics and treatment,” he said.

“It has surprised me just how important smell is to a veterinarian, and I am now always asking owners to smell ears, feet (or) mouths.

“The amount of information we can get via a video call is surprising, unfortunately there will always be those cases that I have to get my hands onto, like feeling bladders and testing lumps and bumps.

“We encourage people to take up this service if they have concerns about social distancing requirements or potential exposure to COVID.

“We are using an online platform called Vetstoria through our website where both online bookings to make in clinic appointments and telemedicine consultations can be made.

“Currently we do not have the option for clients to request a specific vet when using the online booking, but we expect this to be coming soon.

“We are also offering ‘garden calls’ where we will see your animal out in the fresh air to protect both you and our staff from COVID transmission.”

Head to www.gympievetservice.com.au/ for more.