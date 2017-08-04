Gympie Veterans Affairs: Coogan's sixth hole-in-one

GYMPIE Vet Tim Coogan is celebrating after adding another ace to his "hole-in-one” trophy cabinet.

Playing at the District Master's event at Cooroy, Coogan scored his ace on the 160 metre par three sixth hole.

"It was my sixth hole-in-one, and they all feel good when you get to my age, plus I got a bottle of rum and three balls so how good is that,” said Coogan.

It capped a good day out for the Gympie A grader who came second in his event with 39 points as well as taking out a pin shot.

And Coogan wasn't the only Gympie Vet to score a hole-in-one this week.

Rob Nichol's carded his ace at Gympie on the par three, sixth hole.

Weather wise it was another beautiful week for golf with 67 players turning up last Tuesday to enjoy the sunshine and contest the Monthly Medal.

Talk about good the bad and the ugly.

The good were those who took out the major prizes, the bad were those who got a ball in the run down and the ugly were the ones like me, who couldn't win a thing.

Richard Lynham was in scintillating form winning A Grade with a fine 65 nett, Peter Chapman was the next best with 66 and Gerry Dunbar was third on 68.

Keith Johnson returned to form narrowly winning B Grade with 69 nett on a countback from Greg Lewis while Lester Pettit keeps adding to his voucher tally taking out third with a nett 70. Alan Norman had a cracking 65 nett to win C Grade, the day's best score which earned him the coveted "Red Shirt” and Kevin Schmitt's 67 earned him runner-up after a countback from Errol Ward.

The ball run down went to 75 and Brian Carroll was awarded the NAGA.

Richard Lynham won the putting competition with 14 putts on a countback from Jeff Hudgson and Kevin Schmitt.

Three players shared the Club Pin on the par 5 10th, Gerry Entwistle, Lester Pettit and Ian Morgan

Jelliatrics to Cunningbum for his eight on the par 3 12th and to Bobby Abbott for his shot from under the trees beside the first green which ended with his ball lodged between the mud flap and chassis of Don Grigg's golf cart.

Upcoming events include our special 100 player's Vets Day on August 21, which features a buffet lunch and 8.30am shotgun start. August 14 we visit Mt Coolum, and we host Pelican Waters and Cooroy clubs on August 15, and next Tuesday is the Madill Holden 4BBB stroke restricted championships. This is an Honour Board event and all competitors must tee off at midday.

Good golfing and remember hit the shot you know you can hit, not the one you think you should.

Captain Hubcaps