Gympie veteran ‘vulnerable’ and living in COVID-19 fear

CONCERNED: Stan Preece, 72 of Southside is petrified that some people are not adhering to the message to stay home amid a rise of COVID-19 cases in the region. Photo: Shane Zahner

A GYMPIE man fought in the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation in Borneo in 1965 but nothing has“terrified” him more than the invisible coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world.

Stan Preece, of Southside, is a high-risk patient due to have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement at Prince Charles Hospital next Wednesday.

Mr Preece said he was “petrified” some people were still not adhering to the advice of staying at home.

“It’s as though they are standing in line to join a firing squad about to pull the trigger on vulnerable and innocent people,” he said.

“It does frighten me because it has gotten quite bad in the last week and on Thursday night I had an episode.

“I don’t want to die, but if people don’t stay at home and follow the rules, they’ll put me at serious risk.

“If I get the coronavirus it will kill me. My doctor sent an urgent request saying my heart has deteriorated and that if I get the coronavirus, influenza and even the common cold, it could finish me off.”

Mr Preece said it was “absolutely reckless” some people in the community were still going about their business without fear of coronavirus.

“People aren’t bothering to wipe down, sanitise or wear latex gloves and this is how the virus continues to spread,” he said.

“I think it is one of the worst things I have seen in my life as it is more easily spread and more dangerous.”

Mr Preece’s heart condition started 15 years ago with atrial fibrillation and he has had a pacemaker and two stents inserted.

If it all goes well with his operation next week, he has been told that he should be released from hospital the following day.