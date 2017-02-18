Gympie Vet will focus on large animals

JUST like James Herriot of British veterinary fame, Dr Ben Blomfield has treated all creatures, great and small.

But it tends to be the greater ones that he focusses on.

Ben is the latest arrival at Gympie Veterinary Services in Little Channon St and his area of interest is cattle nutrition and horse dentistry.

The Gympie Times asked him what he liked so much about bovines and equines.

"With cattle work I enjoy the production side of it and working with the people. Working with farmers to help increase animal productivity and at the end of the day increase the bottom line for them,” he replied.

"Equine dentistry interests me because it has been something that owners do not usually get to see. I enjoy getting the owners involved with the dentals and educating them on what happens in the mouth of horses and why they require regular check-ups.

"It's also nice to see the difference it makes to the horse to be comfortable in the mouth after a dental,” he said.

Ben's love of animals comes from having spent almost a decade working with larger animals both in Australia and New Zealand.

"I am originally from the New England area of northern NSW and I completed my vet degree at Murdoch Uni in Perth in 2009.

"I have worked in the Southern Highlands region of NSW and then spent four years over in central Canterbury, on the South Island of New Zealand before moving to Gympie early this year with my family.

"Both previous jobs were in mixed practice, with more of an emphasis on large animal work. And in New Zealand the work was mainly dairy and beef cows, sheep and equine,” he said.

The move to Gympie has been a little bit of a shock for the young vet.

"It was a big change moving to Gympie in the height of summer from New Zealand. It has taken some adjusting, that is for sure,” he said.

Ben will be servicing Gympie and immediate surrounds primarily as a large animal vet and joins the rest of the experienced team at Gympie Veterinary Services.