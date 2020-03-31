GYMPIE UPDATE: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 today
JUST one new case of coronavirus has been confirmed within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service which includes Gympie, according to Queensland Health.
There were 70 confirmed cases yesterday afternoon and as of today the total number of cases for the SCHHS sits at 71, while 55 new cases across Queensland brought the state total to 743.
– Drive-through COVID-19 testing centre opens
– CORONAVIRUS: Cruise couple under police escort
– Committee ‘devastated’ by multimillion-dollar loss
– Third Gympie-linked coronavirus case revealed
The specific number of cases out of the 71 either originating in or connected to Gympie have not been specified as yet by Queensland Health.
A new drive-through coronavirus testing clinic has opened on the Sunshine Coast - Suncoast Infectious Diseases Clinic, located at Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.
Gympie Hospital has a fever clinic which has been running since early March.
Gympie region businesses which are still trading are ensuring to offer their services under the Prime Minister’s new restrictions which were introduced on Monday.
The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival committee planned to host its 24th extravaganza this year, before being forced to call it off.
Organiser Kim Boyter said she expected the local economy to take a multimillion-dollar financial hit from the event’s cancellation.
Cooloola Foodservice is offering direct delivery or the option to collect from the depot to households in the Gympie region.
While the launch of the website has been delayed there is a prepared ordering form containing 150 of Cooloola Foodservice’s popular lines.
The Gympie branch of the Salvation Army has received food donations which they are offering for free to people in need.
Which Gympie businesses are offering takeaway.
There is a trolley at the front of the church in Stumm Rd, Southside, from which you are invited to take what you need.
Gloria Jeans Gympie is offering discounts to Gympie Central Shopping Centre Woolworths staff.
Queensland timber and forest management company HQPlantations, which has operations in Gympie, is implementing changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The restrictions are:
- Unless the forest plantations are in your neighbourhood, you should not be visiting.
- Physical exercise (walking, trail running, mountain bike riding) for local people is still permitted solo, in pairs or for families who live together. As always, HQPlantations worksite signage must be observed with no entry to worksites.
- Motorised recreation (4WD, motor bikes, etc) does not meet the Federal Government’s essential activity criteria and is not permitted until restrictions are lifted.
- People should avoid gathering at car parks and other popular meeting places in groups of more than two people.
- All recreation permits are cancelled, including recreation-based commercial activity permits, all organised event permits (excluding mustering) and all permits to traverse.
- Filming photography permits are also cancelled.