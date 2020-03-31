GYMPIE UPDATE: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 today

JUST one new case of coronavirus has been confirmed within the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service which includes Gympie, according to Queensland Health.

There were 70 confirmed cases yesterday afternoon and as of today the total number of cases for the SCHHS sits at 71, while 55 new cases across Queensland brought the state total to 743.

The specific number of cases out of the 71 either originating in or connected to Gympie have not been specified as yet by Queensland Health.

A new drive-through coronavirus testing clinic has opened on the Sunshine Coast - Suncoast Infectious Diseases Clinic, located at Lavarack Crescent in Buderim.

Suncoast Christian Health Care workers Dr Robert Scott and RN Lindley Mattiazzi test for COVID-19 at a new drive-through clinic in Buderim. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gympie Hospital has a fever clinic which has been running since early March.

Gympie region businesses which are still trading are ensuring to offer their services under the Prime Minister’s new restrictions which were introduced on Monday.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival committee planned to host its 24th extravaganza this year, before being forced to call it off.

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival team in front of their new mural: Gary Schneider (Operations Supervisor), Kim Boyter (Co-ordinator), and Emma Schneider (Secretary) with Lara and Maddy Schneider.

Organiser Kim Boyter said she expected the local economy to take a multimillion-dollar financial hit from the event’s cancellation.

Cooloola Foodservice is offering direct delivery or the option to collect from the depot to households in the Gympie region.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young is seen during a press conference at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland had 55 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the state's overall number to 743 cases. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

While the launch of the website has been delayed there is a prepared ordering form containing 150 of Cooloola Foodservice’s popular lines.

The Gympie branch of the Salvation Army has received food donations which they are offering for free to people in need.

There is a trolley at the front of the church in Stumm Rd, Southside, from which you are invited to take what you need.

Gloria Jeans Gympie is offering discounts to Gympie Central Shopping Centre Woolworths staff.

Gloria Jeans co-owner Gail Gipp in tough times is giving discounts to Gympie central Woolworths staff. Photo: Bec Singh

Queensland timber and forest management company HQPlantations, which has operations in Gympie, is implementing changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions are:

Unless the forest plantations are in your neighbourhood, you should not be visiting.

Physical exercise (walking, trail running, mountain bike riding) for local people is still permitted solo, in pairs or for families who live together. As always, HQPlantations worksite signage must be observed with no entry to worksites.

HQPlantations have brought in restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.