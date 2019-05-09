Gympie United's rising stars shine in 19-0 thrashing

WINNERS: The Gympie United under-14 squad are (back from left) Taylim Bellingham, Bridget Mackay, Liyah Curtain, Takaylee Bennett-Treeby, Josie Mason and Isla Faulds. (Middle from left) Isabella Walker, Leila Metcalfe, Greta Chapman, Mia Albion, Charlotte Klein, Madelyn McDonald. (Front) Annalise Smart.Absent were Jenna Williams and Hasini Maheepala.

FOOTBALL: Gympie United's under-14 girls squad made major strides in their first season together when they recorded an astounding 19-0 win over Nambour Yandina United last weekend.

After a long lay-off due to Easter breaks, and a bye last round, the girls played some of their best team football of the season so far to take an 8-0 advantage into half-time, before piling on the goals to finish with a big win away from home.

Coach Sammie Sutton said she had been pleased by the result after five weeks of training with limited opportunities to translate their growth to the pitch on game day.

"It was definitely a great win for us, it was great to see the girls building some confidence,” Sutton said.

"After five weeks of training without a game they were starting to get a little bit distracted, but they're growing as a team and played better than ever.

"None of them knew that NYU had been struggling a little bit, so they went out there as if they were the underdogs and played to win, which was good.”

Saturday's win was United's second in their first season playing for the amalgamated club, having previously played against boys or each other within the Gympie competition.

"There's a lot of things they're getting used to. It's their first year travelling and playing against teams who have been together for a few years,” she said.

"They have to get used to playing with 11 on the field, they used to play 9-a-side.”

"A few of them are playing just to have fun or play with their friends. It's good to see they're learning to play with each other and improving every week.”