Gympie United look to stop losing skid in Kawana tonight

Adam Cross found the net for Gympie last weekend, but a deflection off his boot also cost the Gladiators a goal.

Adam Cross found the net for Gympie last weekend, but a deflection off his boot also cost the Gladiators a goal. Troy Jegers

MORE: Gladiators women brave dense fog to net 1-0 Wanderers win

FOOTBALL: Gympie United will look to end a two-game losing streak when they take on Kawana away from home in tonight's Sunshine Coast Football clash.

United are languishing near the bottom of the league table after going down to Buderim 3-2 in their Round 7 encounter last Saturday.

The Gladiators were without regular defenders Liam Watson and Joachim Klein, but their back four held while Buderim dominated proceedings early.

The visitors found their feet later in the half, with midfielder Billy Bayldon almost finding the top left corner with a wonderful strike shortly before the break.

Buderim's first goal came in the 50th minute when a swinging corner took deflections off goalkeeper Josh Hyam and Adam Cross into the back of the net. Shaun Callanan made it 2-0 just two minutes later.

Ben Schot put the final result beyond doubt with another goal in the 57th minute before Jayden Davey and Cross scored late for the Gladiators to make the scoreline a little more respectable.

United's second consecutive loss put them in the league's bottom three, from which they will look to escape with a win over Kawana away from home tonight.