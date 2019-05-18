Gympie United look to impress in home blockbuster tonight

PILLAR IN DEFENCE: Gympie United goalkeeper Josh Hyam has put in impressive performances as his side looks to overcome Woombye at home tonight.

PILLAR IN DEFENCE: Gympie United goalkeeper Josh Hyam has put in impressive performances as his side looks to overcome Woombye at home tonight. Leeroy Todd

FOOTBALL: Gympie United will tackle tonight's home ground blockbuster against Woombye with fresh confidence after scoring a 3-0 win over Maroochydore last weekend.

The Gladiators put all three of their goals past the Swans' keeper in the first half off the back of a double from striker Adam Cross and another from Justin O'Connell.

The win rectified United's two-match losing skid and, while they remain in eighth place on the Sunshine Coast Football league table, has them within one win of the top three.

Football A Grade Men - Gympie United FC vs Coolum FC - Liam Watson Gympie Leeroy Todd

Coach Kyle Nix said his side had done well to right the ship and commended the club's improvements in the past year.

"It's great to get a good win away from home and keep a clean sheet. We're lightyears apart compared to this time last year,” Nix said.

"At the start of the second round of games last year we only had one win, and this time around we have three already.

"The lads are buzzing, it's great to see them turning up and really wanting to win.

"The whole club has come a long way in one and a half seasons of football.

"The girls' teams are doing quite well and the youth teams are performing across the board.”

Nix praised the efforts of centre backs Harry Johnston and Joachim Klein, as well as goalkeeper Josh Hyam, but credited the clean sheet to United's defensive performance all over the pitch.

"Harry Johnston really took his chance with some injuries to our centre halves,” he said.

"Hyam has been making some great saves and that has a knock-on effect for the rest of the lads.

"It takes collective defence to keep a clean sheet, your centre halves are important but the forwards need to work hard to close down the opposition and press that end of the pitch.”

United's Super Saturday of Football starts at One Mile Ovals at 9.30am.

Both fields will be full of action with all four men's and women's sides taking the field from 2pm.