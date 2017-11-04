Gympie United FC plan inaugural training session

BEGINNINGS: Gympie's newest football team, Gympie United Football Club, with hold their first training session on Tuesday night.

GYMPIE'S newest incarnation of Sunshine Coast Premier league football team is about to kick off, with training beginning for Gympie United Football Club on Tuesday night.

Gympie Football president Joel Albion said he hopes to begin the season well and is aiming to run out three teams.

"Put your name forward and we'll see what you've got,” Albion said.

"Have a run around, we're encouraging anyone who wants to come down and trial.

"We'll definitely have two squads, possibly three.

"If we can do that, that's great. If not, it's still something to happen down the track.”

Gympie's top football team is on the lookout for a coach, after last season's top flight team, the Gympie Diggers, lost their coach halfway through the season.

The appointment of a coach is not being taken lightly, or without deep thought, according to Albion.

"Still in discussions with a coach,” he said.

"As a sweetener he has agreed to come in and have a look on Tuesday night.

"He's going to come up and have a look, and bring a few players with him.”

The potential coach, according to Albion, won't just bring players, but will bring a crew of support staff with him.

"What we are looking at is, whoever the coach is, basically run Gympie coaching. He'll be head coach, he'll run coaching courses and things like that,” Albion said.

"He'll be working with existing clubs, heading into schools, and operate work four days a week, roughly.”

Albion said Gympie has been approached by Sunshine Coast Football to run three men's teams, but will not run a women's team just yet.

"And we want to get that,” he said. "Third division plays on a Friday night, so it opens the door for a few people.”

"If the numbers are there, we'll give it a crack.

"If we do a good job of the men's team, we will put through a women's team.”

Gympie United Football Club have begun life with firm backing, with a host of sponsors on board for three years.

"Channon Lawrence Dental have come on as a sponsor,” Albion said.

"Akyrah Kitchens, we've got Better home and living, and Budget Steel.

"At the end of the day its dollars, that's what we need.

"They (the sponsors) get their names on the strips and the travel gear.

"It's a big thank you to those guys who have come on board.”

Training begins on field two, at One Mile Ovals, Tuesday night at 6.30pm.

If you're interested in sponsoring Gympie United F.C, contact Joel Albion on 0408 740 635.