News

Gympie United FC plan inaugural training session

BEGINNINGS: Gympie's newest football team, Gympie United Football Club, with hold their first training session on Tuesday night.
BEGINNINGS: Gympie's newest football team, Gympie United Football Club, with hold their first training session on Tuesday night. Gympie United Football Club
Rowan Schindler
by

GYMPIE'S newest incarnation of Sunshine Coast Premier league football team is about to kick off, with training beginning for Gympie United Football Club on Tuesday night.

Gympie Football president Joel Albion said he hopes to begin the season well and is aiming to run out three teams.

"Put your name forward and we'll see what you've got,” Albion said.

"Have a run around, we're encouraging anyone who wants to come down and trial.

"We'll definitely have two squads, possibly three.

"If we can do that, that's great. If not, it's still something to happen down the track.”

Gympie's top football team is on the lookout for a coach, after last season's top flight team, the Gympie Diggers, lost their coach halfway through the season.

The appointment of a coach is not being taken lightly, or without deep thought, according to Albion.

"Still in discussions with a coach,” he said.

"As a sweetener he has agreed to come in and have a look on Tuesday night.

"He's going to come up and have a look, and bring a few players with him.”

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The potential coach, according to Albion, won't just bring players, but will bring a crew of support staff with him.

"What we are looking at is, whoever the coach is, basically run Gympie coaching. He'll be head coach, he'll run coaching courses and things like that,” Albion said.

"He'll be working with existing clubs, heading into schools, and operate work four days a week, roughly.”

Albion said Gympie has been approached by Sunshine Coast Football to run three men's teams, but will not run a women's team just yet.

"And we want to get that,” he said. "Third division plays on a Friday night, so it opens the door for a few people.”

"If the numbers are there, we'll give it a crack.

"If we do a good job of the men's team, we will put through a women's team.”

Gympie United Football Club have begun life with firm backing, with a host of sponsors on board for three years.

"Channon Lawrence Dental have come on as a sponsor,” Albion said.

"Akyrah Kitchens, we've got Better home and living, and Budget Steel.

"At the end of the day its dollars, that's what we need.

"They (the sponsors) get their names on the strips and the travel gear.

"It's a big thank you to those guys who have come on board.”

Training begins on field two, at One Mile Ovals, Tuesday night at 6.30pm.

If you're interested in sponsoring Gympie United F.C, contact Joel Albion on 0408 740 635.

Topics:  football gympie gympie football gympie united football club soccer sport sunshine coast football association

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Gallery: Nippers conquer Rainbow Beach

Gallery: Nippers conquer Rainbow Beach

Last weekend the Rainbow Beach Nippers took to the water to hone their skills, running various drills under a clear, blue sky

OPINION: Power was always in regions

Bob Katter .

'Regional voters have determined " the colour of every Qld Govt.'

Motocross mishap at Rainbow Beach

LIFE FLIGHT: The RACQ Helicopter flying over Bundaberg.

Man airlifted after crash

Gympie's Bruce Highway bypass one step closer

Opening the new section of Bruce Highway are member for Gympie Tony Perrett, member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Gympie mayor Mick Curran.

A LOWER road toll and quicker commute times

Local Partners