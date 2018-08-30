Gympie union duo hammer-ing home clubs potential

BIG WIN: Hammers Elisha Young and Ryan Gottke proud to win Sunshine Coast Rugby Union best and fairest for women and reserves.

BIG WIN: Hammers Elisha Young and Ryan Gottke proud to win Sunshine Coast Rugby Union best and fairest for women and reserves. Bec Singh

Rugby Union: Despite a tough season on the field for the Gympie Hammers reserves and women's team, two players have caused some celebration during the off-season.

Elisha Young and Ryan Gottke were dubbed the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union's best and fairest in the women's and reserves respectively.

This was Young's first year playing union and she will be a Hammer for life.

"This award summed up my season. I have only played six games this season and three of those being 15-a-side, so it was a great accomplishment,” she said.

"I come from league to play union and I think it would be a great achievement for everybody and the club.”

With Gympie's women's side finishing just short of a grand final appearance, Young has her sights set on helping her team go one further next season.

"It has been fun getting to know everybody and having fun with the girls,” she said.

"I want to grow my skills in union next year and grow as a team.

"It will be going that one more next season. We have the girls to improve and go to the grand final.”

As finals footy is always the dream for a player, Gottke said it was good to get spotted for this award.

"I would have liked to have played finals but it was good to get noticed,” he said.

"As a team we will continue to grow and next year the focus will be on finals.”

Captaining the side this year was a first, but Gottke said he would always put his hand up to help his team.

"It was pretty special to lead the side and to a win as well, which is always good,” Gottke said.

"It was something I had never done before, it brought a greater respect for my captain.

"It is always good to get that win - and against Caloundra. We played well that day.”

As the Hammers' player numbers have grown, it will be something the club is hoping to continue achieving.

"We just have to continue building on what we have done this year and focus on making finals next season.”